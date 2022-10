If you’ve been to Disneyland in Anaheim recently, you might have the feeling that it seems more crowded, especially during the week. And however much of a Disney fan you are, you will be tested at nighttime, when areas of the Park are roped off and you’re walking around more people. This can be especially irritating if you are not a people person or if you tend to feel more claustrophobic walking around Main Street, U.S.A. during closing.

This frustration at the number of Park attendees is captured perfectly in this TikTok from @ivanmoomoo:

I’m gonna start calling y’all’s jobs & kids’ schools to snitch that y’all are at Disney cuz why is it THIS BUSY ON A WEEKDAY, GO HOME

I think we’ve all been there before- wondering why everyone else decided to come to the Park on the same day we decided to go. And the song that @ivanmoomoo chose for the background of the TikTok echoes many Park Guests’ frustrations, as they might rather be at home instead of dealing with crowds at the Parks.

In previous years, Disney Parks were best known for being crowded during weekdays in the summer months or around holidays, but everything changed during the COVID era with the opening of the Parks reservation system. The fall season no longer provides the sense of relief of the lack of crowds during the week that were present in summer.

Though the Parks reservation system was a good idea at first to combat crowds and avoid the spread of COVID-19, Guests may be questioning if it is now doing more harm than good. For one thing, tickets are now more costly during the weekends, and families are trying to take advantage of lower ticket prices available during the week when they expect it to be less crowded. However, if every Guest thinks this way, it will undoubtedly be more crowded during the week.

Disneyland Resort has a webpage where Guests can read more about the Park’s reservation policy, COVID guidelines, and other related policies. From there, Guests can also view the availability of the parks each day, along with types of tickets and prices. They can also purchase tickets or view their current park reservations.

Have you been to Disneyland when it’s crowded? Are there any hacks you’ve found to outsmart the crowds? Let us know in the comments!