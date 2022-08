Guests visiting the Disney Parks expect to see intense crowd levels first thing in the morning for Rope Drop, but as the day goes on, the lines and crowds to get into the theme park typically dwindle. However, this wasn’t the case recently for those visiting Disneyland Resort.

TikTok user mickeyvisit shared the following video, which you can see below or by clicking here, along with the caption:

🙈The first hour is PRECIOUS time! Dont waste your Disney day. #disneyland #disneytips

This video shows crowds lined up to enter the theme park an hour after Park opening! Typically, Guests expect to see crowds at Park opening and see them die down throughout the day, but seeing the number of Guests lined up even an hour after the Park officially opened, meaning these Guests avoided Rope Drop, just shows how busy the Parks are during the summertime.

Keep in mind, if you plan on visiting Disneyland Resort, you will need a valid Park ticket as well as a Park Pass reservation. The new Disney Park Pass reservation system was introduced when the theme parks reopened after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic. The reasoning behind this new system is to help Disney monitor and control the crowd levels and capacity on any given day.

In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Disneyland.

Theme park Reservations can be made up to 120 days or more in advance, subject to availability.

Have you visited Disneyland recently? What were the crowd levels like? Let us know n the comments below.