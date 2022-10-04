A Guest recently shared her experience after being yelled at by a Universal Studios employee for trying to record a TikTok trend at the Park.

However, one Guest had a rather unpleasant experience during a recent visit after a Team Member yelled at her for trying to record a TikTok at the Park.

Alyssa (@woahitsalo) shared a video on TikTok where she was trying to join a trend during a Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Hollywood, but that “the scare actors weren’t having it,” as one of the Team Members stopped the recording, putting his hand in front of the camera. Alyssa commented that the Team Member yelled at her and said, “it was policy,” before calling security.

Just a heads up for anyone else who wanted to do it, they really were not having it. #hhn #halloweenhorrornights #halloweenhorrornightshollywood

Alyssa added the following:

The trend uses a sped-up version of the song “Static” by Steve Lacy and involves one person standing in place while the person recording slowly walks back as they have to hold the camera. As Alyssa and several viewers pointed out, this could pose a safety hazard for other Guests and Team Members, but she mentions that she waited until no one was around to try and record her video.

In addition, she mentioned that Team Members could not explain the policy forbidding Guests to record. While flash photography is not advised to be respectful to scare actors, Universal does not have an explicit policy against photography or video recording during Halloween Horror Nights on the event’s website. However, signs in some areas of the Park forbid video recording, like the haunted houses. It is not clear if such signage was present in the area where this video was being recorded.

Alyssa didn’t comment if Team Members took further action or if the incident ended when she was pulled aside.

