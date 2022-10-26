Universal Studios Resort Closed Indefinitely Due to COVID-19 Policy

A major theme park has just shut down due to strict COVID-19 protocols.

It was just revealed that the Universal Studios Resort in Bejing will be closing starting October 26 due to COVID-19 protocols in China. A reopening timeframe was not given for the Resort.

This closure marks the second time the Resort has completely shut down due to COVID-19 this year.

A full statement can be found on the Universal Studios Beijing Resort website. A portion of that statement can be seen below:

“To comply with pandemic prevention and control, Universal Beijing Resort will implement the related requirement. Universal Studios Beijing, Universal CityWalk Beijing, The Universal Studios Grand Hotel, and NUO Resort Hotel will be temporarily closed since Oct.26th 2022. We will continue to assess the impact on operations and try our best to resume operations as soon as possible. For the latest operations arrangements, please check our official UBR App, Ali Mini Program and WeChat Mini Program for details. We will inform you as soon as the reopening date is confirmed. For affected guests, please refer to the ticket refund and exchange guidelines as below for details. At the same time, we’re implementing a series of thorough cleaning and disinfection and NATs in the resort. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”

The Universal Beijing Resort is home to seven distinct lands featuring franchises such as Harry Potter, Transformers, Jurassic World, and more. While some lands such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter are the same as you will see them in other Universal theme parks, some lands are new and exciting.

This is a developing story, we will update our article as more information becomes available.