Universal Attempting to Restore Attraction Shuttered By Hurricane Ian

Universal Orlando Resort is attempting to restore an attraction that has been shuttered since Hurricane Ian.

Over the course of the last several days, we’ve reported that several attractions at Universal Orlando Resort sustained damage as a result of Hurricane Ian.

Jurassic Park River Adventure saw a gaping hole blown in the side of its massive building and The Incredible Hulk Coaster saw a portion of its track submerged in water. Both of these rides have since reopened.

In addition, Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls is facing an unexpected, indefinite closure that many believe is due to damage from the hurricane, but nothing has been confirmed.

The beloved Halloween Horror Nights show Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale, located on the lagoon at Universal Studios Florida, sustained significant damage from Hurricane Ian, as well, and there were reports earlier this week that the attraction would not be able to return.

However, it seems that Universal Orlando is not ready to give up on the entertainment offering just yet.

In a response to a fan asking about the status of the Halloween Horror Nights offering, Universal said that their teams “are working hard” to restore the attraction.

Hi Trey, Our teams are working hard to restore the Universal Studios lagoon following last week’s storm, and we plan to run “Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale” as soon as possible. Stay tuned to the Official Universal Orlando Resort App for the latest updates.

Though a specific timeframe for the attraction’s reopening was not revealed, it does seem that Universal is at least attempting to bring it back before Halloween comes to a close. At this point, however, it’s unclear if the efforts will result in the attraction actually reopening before the end of October, or not.

Universal recently announced that it would be adding two new dates to its Halloween Horror Nights event at Universal Studios Florida. Now, the iconic Halloween event will take place on both Tuesday, October 11th and Monday, October 24th, which were not originally on the calendar. These are being added to make up for the two dates that were canceled during Hurricane Ian last week.

Did you get to see the show before it closed? Let us know in the comments!