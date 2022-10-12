Rain Fell On Disneyland Yesterday, Shutting Down Rides

Yesterday, it rained at Disneyland, which tends to be a rare occurrence in Southern California. And, due to the downpour, certain outdoor attractions and shows were canceled.

One Reddit user, Sw00natra, noticed something was up while looking at the Disneyland app. The post, which was recently removed from Reddit, reads:

The Disneyland app shows like half of the attractions in the park as temporarily closed. Is this for real or just a glitch?

Other Reddit users responded to this post. For example, user GenXer1977 posted:

It’s raining really hard. Any outdoor attraction is closed.

User Gavinhas shared their perspective as well:

I was there last week and the way things were breaking it could be possible without rain.

Disney Park-goers also took to Twitter yesterday, confirming this rarely-seen event. For example, Twitter user @amoraajofficial Tweeted:

never see rain in cali & the one day I go to Disneyland it rains

But others, like @epicbeergirl, were happy to experience the rain and thunder.

Surprise weekday afternoon visit to my favorite neighborhood park was perfection.

As we walked through the turnstile, there was thunder, followed by rain.

Made my heart SO happy!

💙💙💙#lifeISrad #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/Ds8Mx3Ltnz — Epic Beer Girl (@epicbeergirl) October 12, 2022

In an FAQ on their website, Disneyland Resort has a policy for handling attractions and entertainments in the event of rain or inclement weather. It states:

Please visit City Hall on Main Street, U.S.A. during your visit for updated information.

Disney also lists a set of California Adventure attractions that could close until weather conditions improve:

Have you ever experienced rain or other inclement weather at the Disneyland Resort? Share your experience in the comments!