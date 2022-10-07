Why October Is The Best Time to Visit Magic Kingdom

Some Guests like Disney in the spring, and some like having their happy holidays during Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, but it’s when October Breezes bluster that the Magic Kingdom truly shines and struts its stuff.

Granted, any time spent at Disney always has the potential to be incredibly enjoyable, regardless of the season. However, so many ideal elements come together in perfect harmony during October to make a trip to Walt Disney World all that more awesome. Not only is the month loaded with tons of extras and seasonal events to attend, but October is arguably when a trip to the Parks, especially the Magic Kingdom, is perhaps the most manageable.

For starters, since October is the beginning of fall, that means school is back in session and crowds will be significantly less dense than they are in spring and summer.

Fewer crowds means fewer wait times, fewer wait times means more opportunity to ride the more popular rides and attractions that might otherwise have an hour wait or longer. That being said, this mainly applies to weekday visits, as weekends tend to bring in the masses like nothing else. Even if all the other perks are taken out of the equation, the ride potential is a huge selling point.

Not only are their shorter wait times and less crowds in October, but Guests visiting during the fall will get a break from that Florida sunshine as temperatures start to decline. It might not be that autumn chill many visitors are probably used to, but it will definitely be a decisive improvement compared to the scorching triple-digit temps that plague the state in the summertime. Nothing a frosty Dole Whip can’t fix, right?

Apart from the rides, October also brings several seasonal delights to the Park, particularly Disney’s Halloween celebrations. The Magic Kingdom is all made up in orange, black, and gold, the confectionaries sell all sorts of seasonal sweets, the Dapper Dans bust into some haunting refrains, and everything comes with a serving of spookiness. And that’s not even mentioning the fun that happens after dark for Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party.

Mickey’s Halloween Party is always the hot ticket event of October, and it’s something all Disney fans should experience at least once. Rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, the Haunted Mansion, and Space Mountain get a spooky layover theming, special characters get their own Meet and Greets, and familiar faces like Mickey and Stitch dress up in their own Halloween costumes. Plus, who could ever say no to bags of free candy from their trick-or-treat event?

The Magic Kingdom is Walt Disney World’s most enchanting park every day of the year, but to say October isn’t one of the absolute best months to go would be positively untrue. From the cooler temperatures to the sweet Halloween treats, there are more than enough reasons that make this the most magical time of the year.

When do you like to visit the Magic Kingdom? Tell us in the comments below!