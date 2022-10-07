Disney Apologizes For “Inappropriate Joke” Published In Newsletter

The Walt Disney Company has seen its fair share of controversy, particularly over the past year.

From its response to the Parental Rights In Education Bill– which many have deemed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill– to its latest content, to the controversial Disney Genie+ system that had many Disney Park fans outraged, Disney is no stranger to controversy.

Many fans have called out Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort for price increases, system changes, and much more that have caused the Disney Parks to “lose their magic,” according to many.

Now, it seems that Disney is in the midst of another controversy that had many upset.

Karol Markowicz recently shared an internal email from The Walt Disney Company apologizing for a joke made in an internal newsletter amid Disney’s National Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations.

You can see the joke and Disney’s response in the Tweet below:

Disney General Entertainment forced to apologize for…I'm not really sure what. Remember, you can never be woke enough so it's always better not to try. pic.twitter.com/qJHHnbN4xA — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 5, 2022

The newsletter included a joke that read: “My four-year-old son has been learning Spanish all year and he still can’t say the word ‘please.’ Which I think is poor for four.”

However, after reported backlash, Disney released an apology for the joke that it deemed was “inappropriate.”

“In today’s Stay Connected newsletter, there was an inappropriate joke,” Disney appeared to write in an emailed reply to the first email. “It was never our intention to marginalize a language or a young person’s learning skills, and we apologize to anyone offended. We strike to maintain a sense of belonging and uphold our belief in diversity, equity and inclusion within the company. We will do better.”

Disney is celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month with a special section on its Disney+ streaming service and various Hispanic decorations across its Parks.

