A major Florida theme park will donate nearly a quarter of its earnings to help support Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

While Florida continues to recover from the severe damage caused across the state by Hurricane Ian, LEGOLAND Florida Resort announced that the theme park would join the relief efforts by donating nearly 25% of its earnings to the American Red Cross, inviting Guests to join them on these important efforts to help communities recover from the storm.

This campaign started today, October 5, and will run through October 9. Park officials stated that $20 of every LEGOLAND Florida theme park ticket purchased through their website would be donated to the American Red Cross to help support Hurricane Ian relief efforts up to $100,000.

Provided that online tickets start at $84.99, this campaign means that LEGOLAND Florida Resort will donate nearly 25% of its earnings towards hurricane relief, an applaudable act from the Florida theme park.

LEGOLAND officials expect the donation will enable the American Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from the recent disaster.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort temporarily closed LEGOLAND Theme Park, Peppa Pig Theme Park, and LEGOLAND Water Park ahead of Hurricane Ian’s arrival. The prior two reopened on October 1, and the latter will reopen on October 8.

More on LEGOLAND Florida Resort

LEGOLAND Florida Resort is one of the three LEGOLAND Parks in America, joining LEGOLAND California Resort and LEGOLAND New York. LEGOLAND’s website describes the Park as follows:

LEGOLAND® Florida Resort is the place where kids rule! It’s where princesses, knights and adventurers roam. Where dragons soar, castles are stormed, and pirates sail the seven seas. We are truly the ultimate multi-day vacations destination for families with young kids and imagination comes to life with over 50 rides, shows and attractions at the Theme Park, 14 water slides in the Water Park, 3 unique themed Hotels and more!

