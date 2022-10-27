Fans Emotional at First Disney Animation Featuring Plus Size Heroine Struggling With Body Image

We recently reported on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Short Circuit: Experimental Films, exclusively on Disney+. In this two-season series, Disney animators pitch and executive their dream ideas for animated Disney shorts.

“If you could tell any story with the team of talented artists at Walt Disney Animation Studios, what would you create?” the series asks. In season two, we’re introduced to Hillary Bradfield, who chose to direct Reflect.

Reflect focuses on Bianca, a young plus-size ballerina who struggles with her body image but ultimately battles her reflection to see herself as the confident, beautiful dancer she’s always been.

Bradfield was inspired by her own experience to create this short. “I feel like I’m a very body-positive person in principle, but when it’s on a personal level, it’s a lot harder to be body-positive,” Bradfield said.

Many fans felt the same and became emotional seeing themselves represented in The Walt Disney Company’s short film. From @EightEigthsSan:

#ShortCircuit Season 2, Episode 6. “Reflect” was so moving, and beautiful. took me back to my own epiphany at the barre. must watch on Disney Plus

“Well done,” said @Jane52W03:

New character Bianca in Disney+ short film called ‘ Reflect ‘about body image and acceptance . Well done to @DisneyPlus

Models of Diversity, an organization that advocates for diverse representation in the modeling industry, also praised the short film:

Disney have created a powerful short film about body dysmorphia. entitled Reflect. It follows the story of a young ballet dancer ‘who battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength,and power and is exactly what are kids need to be seeing

“A ballet dancer battles her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channeling her inner strength, grace, and power,” reads the official description of the Reflect, streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.

Have you seen Reflect on Disney+?