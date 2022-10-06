Time Running Out For Disney World to Keep Its Promises

Walt Disney World Resort is running out of time to keep its promises.

Disney World fans have been treated to many news tidbits and exciting returns over the course of this last year, including the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and a reopening timeframe for TRON Lightcycle/Run at Magic Kingdom.

However, there’s a lot more to come for Disney Park fans awaiting major reopenings at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Reporter Scott Gustin recently shared a list of things that are still expected to return to Walt Disney World Resort in 2022, but have no dates.

A list of things still expected at WDW in 2022 but without dates: – Fantasmic! – EPCOT and DHS trams – “Hey, Disney! – Toy Story characters /Green Army Drum Corps – Round-up Rodeo BBQ – Pluto, Daisy, Donald, Goofy at Pete’s Silly Side Show – DuckTales World Showcase Adventure

A list of things still expected at WDW in 2022 but without dates: – Fantasmic!

– EPCOT and DHS trams

– “Hey, Disney!

– Toy Story characters /Green Army Drum Corps

– Round-up Rodeo BBQ

– Pluto, Daisy, Donald, Goofy at Pete's Silly Side Show

– DuckTales World Showcase Adventure pic.twitter.com/M5yC8VqeSq — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 6, 2022

Many of these announcements were expected to be a part of the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California last month, but they seemingly fell by the wayside, leaving us with good news and bad news.

The bad news? Disney World is running out of time to make these previously-shared announcements come to fruition.

The good news? We’re just now in October, and this should mean that several exciting announcements, reopenings, and openings are on the horizon and we should be hearing news soon.

Fans have been awaiting the return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for quite some time. The beloved show returned to Disneyland Park earlier this year, but Disney has remained quiet on the status of the nighttime spectacular since then. Rumor has it that Fantasmic! could be making its return around the Holiday season– towards the end of November and into December–, but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

What do you think of these attractions and experiences that have yet to return? Let us know in the comments!

Visit the official Disney website to plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and the iconic attractions at Disneyland Park?