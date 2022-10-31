Disney Donates $1 Million to Support Florida Journalism Students

The Walt Disney Company has pledged to give $1 million to Florida A&M University as a way to support students at the historically black school.

In the past few months, we have seen The Walt Disney Company contribute to various organizations and charities, including ones centered around LGBTQ+ rights.

Dean of FAMU’s journalism school Mira Lowe said that the donation would be received by about 15 to 20 “high potential” students per year.

“Receiving this grant affirms the mission of our school to train students for an evolving media industry with an emphasis on experiential learning,” Lowe said in a statement. “The grant also upholds FAMU as an institution that offers exceptional student experiences.”

The announcement was made by ABC News President and FAMU alumna Kim Godwin on behalf of Disney during the university’s Homecoming Convocation. Established in 1982, FAMU’s highly regarded SJGC has been celebrating its 40th anniversary throughout the year.

The grant is Disney’s first contribution to the school and is set to be distributed in a $200,000 amount annually.

What do you think of this donation?

