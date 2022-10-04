Disney Not Cutting Ties With Johnny Depp, Promoting Movie

Disney hasn’t completely severed ties with Johnny Depp.

There have been plenty of reports and rumors related to the Johnny Depp and Disney saga that has gone on for the last several months in the midst of Depp’s legal battles with Amber Heard.

During the trial, Johnny Depp shared that he wouldn’t go back and work for Disney even if he was “offered $30 million.” During the trial, Disney reportedly replaced Depp as the lead protagonist in the next installment of Pirates of the Caribbean with Margot Robbie, but that hasn’t stopped fans from holding out hope that the actor might reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

It was recently reported that Disney was considering making an animated series version of Pirates of the Caribbean that could include Captain Jack Sparrow without Depp in the role, but this has not been confirmed.

However, it’s clear that there is still some kind of relationship between the two entities, even as rocky as it has become.

As we head into the Halloween season, there have been some changes to the home screen of Disney+. The company is promoting its library of Halloween movies, including titles like Hocus Pocus 2, which just was released last week, as well as other classics like Hocus Pocus (1993), Muppets Haunted Mansion (2021), Halloweentown (1998), Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), Maleficent (2014), and many others.

However, what you might be surprised to see is Edward Scissorhands (1990)– a film that has become synonymous with Johnny Depp as it was one of his first major starring roles– being promoted as one of the top Halloween movies on the streaming platform. It should be noted that the film is considered a classic by many, and despite the rocky relationship with Johnny Depp, Disney wants to promote its top content.

Still, the movie was produced by 20th Century Studios, so it is not even a Disney original, and it should at least be a little surprising that the film is one of the first options for Halloween-themed content on Disney+ considering the bountiful amount of films and shorts that Disney has in its own library to promote.

While this may seem insignificant, this does at least show that Disney hasn’t completely severed ties with Depp to the point that a return couldn’t happen in the future.

The two parties are still far from the negotiating table at this point, and most sources would likely indicate that Johnny Depp is nowhere near reprising his role of Captain Jack Sparrow in this current landscape, but once things simmer down and both parties move past some of the fallout, we can’t rule out the possibility of a return.

For now, however, Disney fans will have to settle for watching Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies that have already been made and are available on Disney+. As you continue your Halloween celebrations, you can also stream Edward Scissorhands.

Do you think Johnny Depp and Disney will eventually make amends? Let us know in the comments!