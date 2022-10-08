Step into Disney Movies with a New Immersive Experience

Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to step into a Disney movie and experience the scene through the character’s eyes? While that might not be physically possible, Disney Animation just announced the next best thing: Disney Animation: Immersive Experience.

This experience is an innovative look into Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most beloved films from the beginning of the Studio’s existence until now, including ‘Aladdin,’ ‘Frozen,’ ‘The Little Mermaid,’ ‘Zootopia,’ and more!

This is an opportunity for attendees to experience the art, music, and magic of these films, all while being surrounded by the incredible films they’ve come to know and love over the years. Fans will be able to sing along to their favorite songs and immerse themselves in key, iconic Disney moments, with custom-designed features that will make these moments truly special.

This event is a collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios. Lighthouse Immersive Studios is the same production team behind the immersive Van Gogh exhibit, which allows visitors to be immersed in Van Gogh’s works in an innovative, exciting way. And now, these two studios are joining forces to provide an incredible and unique experience for those who love Disney films.

To shed some more light on what this event will look like, Disney Animation posted a new trailer on Twitter:

Step into the magic and experience the wonder with Disney Animation: Immersive Experience, which will debut this December in Toronto! More cities will follow in 2023.

— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) October 6, 2022

This experience will premiere in Toronto in December. In 2023, this experience will tour several major cities in the U.S., including Las Vegas, Boston, Nashville, and so many more! Tickets are not yet available, but prospective attendees can sign up for priority access, including exclusive content and updates, early ticket access, and even discounts!

Visit the Disney Immersive site for more information, a complete list of cities, and to sign up for this experience.

What do you think of this new experience from Disney Animation? Let us know in the comments!