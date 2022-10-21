Disney Allegedly Refused to Fire Countless Employees Accused of Sexual Assault, Harassment

Walt Disney World Resort, The Most Magical Place on Earth, is home to tens of thousands of Disney Cast Members who make the magic happen every day.

Since layoffs at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Walt Disney Company has struggled to revamp its workforce. Existing Disney Parks Cast Members say they’re treated poorly and not paid enough. Many Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members are homeless, while their Disneyland Resort counterparts report living in cramped spaces and relying on sex work to survive.

Now, disturbing reports of workplace harassment and abuse have come to light. Twitter user @raetheforce suggested that someone bring attention to the number of rapists and sexual abusers that Disney has allegedly transferred rather than fired:

Someone should write an article about how Disney refuses to fire rapists and sexual abusers and just moves them into another role.

Current and former Disney Cast Members took the opportunity to share their stories. Most of the replies came from Disney College Program Cast Members – who are young and know they can be fired immediately for any reason. @clarabellecows wrote:

on my cp I had a coord who slid into the dms of a bunch of young cp girls with a bunch of inappropriate stuff and when it was reported they gave him the option to transfer somewhere else as a coord or to stay at the same location but be demoted. AND HE TOOK THE DEMOTION. I will never get over how he got to stay at the same location with all the girls who reported him and who clearly felt uncomfortable around him and his only punishment was not being a coordinator anymore

Many College Program participants consider it an unspoken rule not to report workplace abuse or harassment from Full-Time or Part-Time employees because the College Program Cast Member is reportedly almost always the one to be let go.

@cinderchellaaa claimed that Walt Disney World Resort transferred her roommate to another work location instead of firing an older male coworker on whom she filed a report. She reported being victimized herself and having a previously suspended Cast Member, allegedly known for harassing women, transferred to her work location:

It’s SO common, happened to one of my CP roommates. Much older male coworker assaulted her at work and they just moved her to another role without anything happening to the guy. I was stalked by a male coworker at disney and nothing happened when I tried to ask for help. It happens literally all the time, we had a guy relocated to our attraction who was suspended for harassing female coworkers and none of us women felt safe being alone with him but we couldn’t do anything about it. And I’ve heard countless other stories

@KimDoesTweets reported a similar situation:

this literally just happened a few days ago after fighting since JULY, but he kept his same position and my friend was moved 🙃

@ethan_man2000 said a Disney coordinator harassed him through multiple dating apps and, disturbingly, used a Disney internal system to find out where he was working one day. Even though he allegedly wasn’t the only one to report the coordinator, he said nothing was done:

a coord kept harassing me on certain dating apps and then on FB dms. He used CDS to find out I was working that day and sent me a message asking where I was. I talked to my leaders and they told me “yeah other people have had issues with him” but since I was transferring… …they didn’t do anything about it and he’s still at that location working. I went there a few weeks ago and he saw me and dmd me on a different app since I had blocked him already

The Twitter thread is full of similar allegations from current and former Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members. Several sources have reported similar stories to Inside the Magic.

Florida is an “at-will” state, meaning that companies can terminate employees anytime for any reason other than legally protected discrimination. Some Walt Disney World Resort Cast Members do have access to a union to represent them if they believe they have been wrongfully terminated.

It’s important to note that none of these stories are confirmed and do not reflect Inside the Magic’s view on Disney Park operations.