Bring Star Wars Into Your Everyday Life With New Book

The Star Wars universe is vast and spans across movies, TV shows, and even attractions at Disney Parks! Chances are, if you’re a Star Wars fan, you’ve seen Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels. If you have, you’ll be familiar with the character Ahsoka Tano, who is voiced by Ashley Eckstein.

If you’re planning to be in the Anaheim area on November 5, Ashley will be at the Disneyland Resort for a meet and greet for her new book, Star Wars Everyday.

Ashley’s new book has a ton of recipes, crafts, and activities that are Star Wars themed, perfect for fans of any age. This book was designed to be paced throughout the year and includes activities for each month, with themes like friendship, hope, and adventure.

According to the Disney website, those who purchase the book on November 5 at the event may have the chance to get to meet Ashley in person. This event will take place at the following times and locations:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Disneyana, Main Street, U.S.A., Disneyland Park

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Star Wars Trading Post, Downtown Disney District

Disneyland Resort notes however, that Guests need Park reservations and valid admission to meet Ashley at the Disneyland location:

Theme park reservations and valid admission for the same park on the same day are required for park entry. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed.

Additionally, fans should note that the copies of Star Wars Everyday are pre-signed, and this event is strictly a meet and greet. No other personal items will be signed, and there is a limited supply of books, along with a set number of books you’re allowed to purchase. See the Disney website for more details.

However, if you can’t make it to this particular event, don’t fret! According to Ashley’s Instagram post, you can also have the opportunity to meet her at these other locations:

October 25, 6 p.m., Barnes & Noble at Colonial in Orlando, FL

November 7, 6 p.m., Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, CA

December 1, 6 p.m., Barnes & Noble at Easton in Columbus, OH

More details on these events can be found on Ashley’s post.

Ashley’s book is available for preorder now and will be released on October 25. Besides this new book, Ashley has several new projects she is working on, including her lifestyle brand Her Universe, video series of lessons called “Star Wars Mindful Matters,” and her new series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which premieres on Disney+ on October 26.

Are you a Star Wars fan? What’s your favorite Star Wars film or TV series? Tell us below!