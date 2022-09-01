Enter to Win a Disney World 50th Anniversary Vacation

On October 1, 1971, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World — The Most Magical Place on Earth — opened to the public, and before we knew it, it became one of the most popular vacation destinations around the world. And here we are, 50 years later!

Known as “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” Disney World began its anniversary festivities on October 1, 2021 to commemorate exactly 50 years since Magic Kingdom first opened its gates in 1971.

These 50th anniversary festivities aren’t just be happening at Magic Kingdom — they will be happening at all four of the theme parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

If you have been wanting to visit Walt Disney World for its 50th anniversary, now is your chance because Good Housekeeping is giving away a vacation for four to Walt Disney World Resort!

Enter for your chance to win a 5-day/4-night trip for up to four people. According to Good Housekeeping, the prize includes:

Round-trip airfare to Orlando (including ground transportation to and from the airport)

Hotel accommodations at a Disney Deluxe Resort Hotel

5-Day Standard Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper Option

$2,500 Disney Gift Card

Gift basket

4 MagicBand+

For more information and for your chance to win, visit the official website here.

The Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebrations will end on March 31, 2022. In the meantime, be sure to visit the Parks to see everything they have to offer!

The “Fab 50” sculptures are a new addition and showcase many characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Pluto, Goofy, and precocious chipmunks Chip and Dale. Disney Parks Blog noted:

These eight friends will also be featured in special golden character sculptures debuting Oct. 1 at Magic Kingdom Park; in this artist rendering, you can see Mickey and Minnie shining in the sunlight near Cinderella Castle. There will be 50 characters total in this series of sculptures that will be displayed across all four theme parks. We’ll soon reveal more of the “Disney Fab 50” as excitement builds for the big day, as well as the surprising ways you’ll be able to interact with these beautiful sculptures as part of the 50th anniversary celebration.

Additionally, a brand-new show called Disney Enchantment debuted on October 1 at Magic Kingdom! Disney Parks Blog shared:

A new nighttime spectacular, “Disney Enchantment,” will help kick off the 50th anniversary festivities when it debuts Oct. 1 at Magic Kingdom Park. Created to launch with “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” this evening extravaganza will take you on a journey filled with adventure, wonder and empowerment. Inspiring everyone to believe in magic, “Disney Enchantment” will feature music, enhanced lighting, stunning fireworks and, for the first time, immersive projection effects that extend from Cinderella Castle down Main Street, U.S.A.

Will you be entering to win a vacation for four to Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments below.