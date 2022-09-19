Universal Attraction Reopens After Unexpected 6-Day Closure

Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, is home to many incredible rides, attractions, and experiences.

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpsons Ride, MEN IN Black: Alien Attack, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and more are all incredible rides that Guests love to experience when visiting the Universal Parks.

However, possibly the most popular destination in all of Universal Studios Orlando would be The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida are immersive experiences that allow Guests to be a part of the magic.

Here, Guests can live out their own Harry Potter adventure, riding rides, shopping for unique merchandise, and of course, trying some delicious Butter Beer.

A trip to this amazing world wouldn’t be complete without traveling on the Hogwarts Express, a full-sized train that takes Guests from Park to Park.

However, the attraction unexpectedly closed on September 13, with Universal making no mention of the closure. There was a report of a power outage affecting the ride, but nothing has been confirmed.

Thankfully, the attraction has returned today following the mysterious closure and Guests can once again board the iconic red train.

Even when the Hogwarts Express is closed, there are several rides for Universal Orlando Guests to enjoy within the Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s in Universal Studios Florida.

Universal Orlando’s official description of the Hogwarts Express reads:

Climb Aboard to Continue the Journey. Travel between King’s Cross Station in the London area of Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade™ Station in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Each way is a different experience. From the thrill of walking through Platform 9 ¾™ to seeing characters and creatures featured in the films, this is not your everyday train ride.

What’s your favorite ride at Universal Orlando?