Tropical Storm, Soon-Hurricane Ian Forces Orlando Airport to Scrap Dedication of New $2.8B Terminal C

orlando international terminal c hurricane ian

Credit: Canva

Orlando International Airport says it has postponed the dedication of its brand-new $2.8 billion Terminal C as the state of Florida prepares for a major hurricane to make landfall this week along the state’s Gulf Coast.

Interior View of the Train Station
Credit: Orlando Airports

The Greater Orlando Airport Authority, the entity which manages both Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport, said that in light of the major hurricane projected to make landfall in Florida this week, it has begun implementing pre-storm procedures, which include holding briefings with airline carriers and other airport partners, as well as activating the Airport Authority’s “emergency response plan.”

“Safety is a priority, and preservation of facilities are important during storm events,” read a statement from the agency.

The agency said it will postpone the dedication of the new Terminal C facility at Orlando International, and it will also halt the planned relocation of JetBlue and other carriers from Terminals A and B to Terminal C.
Additionally, the agency’s statement read, “The Authority will take protective measures throughout the coming days and will continue to monitor the storm and coordinate airport activities accordingly.”
flight attendants at orlando international airport's terminal c
Credit: Orlando Sentinel
Terminal C opened last week to eager passengers and made history with its very first arrival flight on Tuesday, September 20. The flight was Ireland’s Aer Lingus, which had flown from Manchester, England, and landed at MCO’s Terminal C at 3:30 p.m. The second flight to arrive at the new terminal was Brazil’s Linhas Aereas Flight 7602 aboard a Boeing 737 Max from Brasilia.
Additional foreign airline carriers will soon make their homes inside the new terminal. New York-based carrier JetBlue and Caribbean Airlines were scheduled to move to Terminal C this week, but the relocations will take place at a later time, as the airport readies itself for the effects of a major hurricane–currently Tropical Storm Ian–which is projected to make landfall along Florida’s west coast sometime mid-week.
Orlando airport's Terminal C set for debut after 30 years of two steps forward, one back – Orlando Sentinel
Credit: Orlando Sentinel

According to Business Traveller, MCO’s new Terminal C is an impressive spectacle:

“The 300-acre has a total of 15 gates accommodating up to 20 aircraft, increasing the airport’s capacity by between ten and 12 million passengers annually.

Features include more than 1,000 directional and flight information video display screens, 33 retail and F&B outlets, automated TSA screening lanes, facial recognition for arriving and departing international passengers, and a “bags first” international arrival area.”

The new Terminal C at Orlando International airport
Credit: Business Traveller
According to Orlando Airports, Terminal C will house the following:
  • 24 Food & Beverage Locations – including Sunshine Diner by Chef Art Smith, Shake Shack, PGA Tour Grill, Wine Bar George, Barnie’s Coffee & Tea Co., Orange County Brewers and Cask & Larder
  • 12 Retail Locations – including Walt Disney World, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, City Arts Market, Trip Advisor, and Brighton
  • 1 Lounge – Plaza Premium Lounge
Chef Art Smith plans diner for Orlando International Airport
Credit: MyNews13
And concessions that will be available at Terminal C boast some exciting features:
  • Strong regional flavor with over half of the concepts being local rather than national brands
  • PGA Tour & Grill includes a putting green
  • Summer House will have a “Florida” vibe with open, airy spaces and greenery
  • You may have already seen Chef Art Smith proudly posting about his new “Sunshine Diner” venture
  • There will be multiple gourmet coffee locations, including Barnie’s, Illy, and Starbucks
  • The three major theme parks will each have exciting, must-see features in their stores
  • The Plaza Premium lounge will have artwork from the Orlando Museum of Art and silent digital art from Full Sail University

