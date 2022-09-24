Themed Mega Mansion Near Disney World Sells For $30 Per Guest

You can stay at a massive mansion, minutes away from Walt Disney World, with 15 themed bedrooms, a huge pool, and even a lazy river!

A family trip to Walt Disney World Resort is always a memorable experience for the young and the young at heart. With some of the most popular attractions, world-class entertainment offerings, mouth-watering dining options, and, of course, beloved characters, it’s no wonder the Orlando theme park is the Most Magical Place on Earth.

While finding accommodation may become an issue if large families or groups of friends are planning a trip to Orlando, there is a massive mansion minutes away from Disney World that will add so much fun to your next Orlando vacation.

The Great Escape Parkside is the perfect alternative for large groups planning their next Florida getaway, with 15 themed luxury bedrooms, insanely fun outdoor games and activities, a waterslide, and an enormous themed pool with its own lazy river!

The jaw-dropping mega-mansion is located in Clermont, just 40 minutes from Disney World, on ten privately gated acres of game-themed fun. The Great Escape Parkside sleeps up to 54 people and has nightly rates starting at $1595, making it an excellent alternative for your next Orlando vacation.

Some of the fun themes for the luxury bedrooms include Pac-Man, Scrabble, Monopoly, Operation, Twister, Clue, Xbox, PlayStation, and even a casino-themed suite, as well as two full escape room games, a high-end laser maze, and even your own movie theater themed to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017), where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillian, and Kevin Hart will join you for a one-of-a-kind movie night.

Per The Great Escape Parkside Estate:

Great Escape Parkside is located minutes from Walt Disney World and has a whopping 15 bedrooms in this mega-themed game mansion. Guests will be transported into a new reality when they enter this home, which includes multiple escape rooms, laser mazes, lazy rivers, arcade games, giant chess, human bowling, human whack-a-mole, speed-shooting water slides, and more! Rooms are themed to larger-than-life games such as Pac-Man, Scrabble, Monopoly, Operation, Twister, and more! You can even enter Las Vegas in our high roller Vegas-themed suite accompanied by a Royal Flush bathroom or walk on the set of your favorite game show in our epic stage-ready show room. The home also has a massive theatre room themed to the iconic Jumanji film, starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and more! Our viral-sensation home has been seen on TV and can be the perfect fit for your next Florida getaway.

If you’d like to take a closer look at all the fun things you can enjoy while staying at The Great Escape Parkside, you can take a virtual tour in the video below:

If you’d like to visit this themed mega-mansion on your next Florida getaway, we strongly suggest you book your reservation in advance, as the world-famous luxury estate is often in high demand.

With so much to see and do, The Great Escape Parkside is a must-do on our next Florida vacation.

