The Sanderson Sisters Invite You to Stay the Night in Their Creaky, Old (and Spooky) Airbnb Cottage, Beginning Oct. 12

Even though it’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus, the spookiest season of the year is upon us, and those who love this time of year are gearing up for all kinds of celebrations–from the creepy and the cute to the macabre and the mesmerizing. Disney’s getting into the spooky swing of things as well with the highly-anticipated release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday, September 30 on Disney+. The Sanderson Sisters are getting in on the celebrations as well, and to mark the exciting release of their latest movie, the terrifying trio is opening up their home and inviting their biggest fans to stay the night in their creepy, creaky cottage. Beginning October 12 at 1:00 p.m. ET, fans of Hocus Pocus and the Sanderson Sisters can book a night in a recreation of the sisters’ cottage nestled in the remote woods in Danver, Massachusetts, if they’re brave enough to do so. The cottage is available for bookings through Airbnb, and this is the first time the sisters have welcomed fans to share this experience.

“We all know that the Sanderson Sisters’ story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans,” said Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson in the spooky films. “What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio’s historic haunt for a night they’ll remember for years to come?”