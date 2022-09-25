Things are always changing in the theme park world. Whether it be new rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Disney World or Epic Universe, an entirely-new Park coming to Universal Studios in Orlando, you can always expect something new when visiting.

Things change a lot at the Six Flags suite of parks as well, with one roller coaster, in particular, having a very interesting fate.

Just a few short weeks ago, we learned that MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast, the iconic roller coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, will be closing. This closure was unexpected for sure, especially considering that Six Flags Over Texas recently upgraded the ride with structural work as well as a brand-new coat of paint.

The Mr. Freeze attraction first debuted in 1998 and has been a fan favorite ever since. In 2011, Six Flags announced a retheme and remodel that changed the ride’s operating nature as well as the name from Mr. Freeze to Mr. Freeze Reverse Blast. As the name suggests, the trains were reversed so that riders would launch backward out of the station.

This closure didn’t last long, however, as Six Flags recently confirmed that this would not be the last time we would see the roller coaster in action. Six Flags recently shared a tweet that confirmed the coaster’s return:

The Return of MR. FREEZE – After 10+ years of MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast, the original MR. FREEZE is back. Now, legions of coaster fans can experience this coaster with a forward launch! #MySixFlags #SixFlagsOverTexas

The Return of MR. FREEZE – After 10+ years of MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast, the original MR. FREEZE is back. Now, legions of coaster fans can experience this coaster with a forward launch!#MySixFlags #SixFlagsOverTexas pic.twitter.com/6X0v3pl56a — Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) September 24, 2022

As you can see, the coaster will now launch forward like it originally did. The coaster is once again open to all Guests visiting the Park.

Six Flags describes the attraction as follows:

Something about this ice cream factory looks a little off, don’t you think? It’s downright creepy. The deeper you venture, the more ominous this demented industrial wasteland becomes. In fact, you’ve stumbled into the lair of MR. FREEZE, BATMAN’s chillingly insane enemy! MR. FREEZE has some terribly fun plans for you. Using cutting-edge electromagnetic technology, you’ll be launched from the station, hitting 0-70 miles per hour in a mind-crunching 3.8 seconds!

Have you experienced this SixFlags attraction?