Six Flags Permanently Closing Popular Roller Coaster

Perhaps one of the most popular and most-visited theme park chains in the entire world is Six Flags which hosts 27 different parks across the globe. Unfortunately, Six Flags just made a rather shocking announcement regarding a roller coaster at its location in Arlington, Texas.

Whether Guests are visiting a Disney Park , like Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort , or it is others, including Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld or the all-new Lost Island Theme Park, Cedar Point, and others, theme park enthusiasts go expecting and fun and memorable experience.

Six Flags Over Texas has just announced that Mr. Freeze Reverse Blast will officially close on September 11, 2022.

This was revealed at an internal event for the company, and now we know that the last day for Guests to ride Mr. Freeze Reverse Blast is coming up very soon.

The Mr. Freeze attraction first debuted in 1998 and has been a fan favorite ever since. In 2011, Six Flags announced a retheme and remodel that changed the ride’s operating nature as well as the name from Mr. Freeze to Mr. Freeze Reverse Blast. As the name suggests, the trains were reversed so that riders would launch backward out of the station.

This closure is unexpected for sure, especially considering that Six Flags Over Texas recently upgraded the ride with structural work as well as a brand-new coat of paint.

However, given that Six Flags did all this work on the ride and the fact that the ride is popular, it’s very likely Six Flags is not intending to completely throw out the roller coaster. Six Flags even hinted that this is the case in a tweet which you can see below:

Last chance to ride MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast is Sept 11…. But do you really think it’s going away? Not a chance! Stay tuned for more…