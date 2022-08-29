Six Flags Permanently Closing Popular Roller Coaster

Whether Guests are visiting a Disney Park, like Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, or it is others, including Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Busch Gardens, SeaWorld or the all-new Lost Island Theme Park, Cedar Point, and others, theme park enthusiasts go expecting and fun and memorable experience.
Perhaps one of the most popular and most-visited theme park chains in the entire world is Six Flags which hosts 27 different parks across the globe. Unfortunately, Six Flags just made a rather shocking announcement regarding a roller coaster at its location in Arlington, Texas.
Related: Two Major Disney Rides Closing For Refurbishment Next Month
Six Flags Over Texas has just announced that Mr. Freeze Reverse Blast will officially close on September 11, 2022.
This was revealed at an internal event for the company, and now we know that the last day for Guests to ride Mr. Freeze Reverse Blast is coming up very soon.
The Mr. Freeze attraction first debuted in 1998 and has been a fan favorite ever since. In 2011, Six Flags announced a retheme and remodel that changed the ride’s operating nature as well as the name from Mr. Freeze to Mr. Freeze Reverse Blast. As the name suggests, the trains were reversed so that riders would launch backward out of the station.
Related: Disney Drops COVID-19 Testing Requirement For Select Guests
This closure is unexpected for sure, especially considering that Six Flags Over Texas recently upgraded the ride with structural work as well as a brand-new coat of paint.
However, given that Six Flags did all this work on the ride and the fact that the ride is popular, it’s very likely Six Flags is not intending to completely throw out the roller coaster. Six Flags even hinted that this is the case in a tweet which you can see below:
Last chance to ride MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast is Sept 11…. But do you really think it’s going away? Not a chance! Stay tuned for more…
Last chance to ride MR. FREEZE: Reverse Blast is Sept 11…. But do you really think it’s going away? Not a chance! Stay tuned for more…#mysixflags #sixflagsovertexas pic.twitter.com/EBIWvdkyTc
— Six Flags Over Texas (@SixFlagsOverTX) August 29, 2022
Six Flags describes the attraction as follows:
Something about this ice cream factory looks a little off, don’t you think? It’s downright creepy. The deeper you venture, the more ominous this demented industrial wasteland becomes. In fact, you’ve stumbled into the lair of MR. FREEZE, BATMAN’s chillingly insane enemy!
MR. FREEZE has some terribly fun plans for you. Using cutting-edge electromagnetic technology, you’ll be launched from the station, hitting 0-70 miles per hour in a mind-crunching 3.8 seconds!
And as the name of this ride indicates, you’ll be doing it in reverse. You’ll slam out of the station at 70 miles per hour, backwards!
Would you miss this ride if it closes for good?