New Restaurant Coming to Disney World Offers Guests More than 100 new Tequila Options & a Signature Pomegranate Margarita

A new dining option is headed to the parks at Walt Disney World, and this particular venue will give Guests more than 100 new options when it comes to tequila!

Whether you’re a frequent flyer to Disney’s Central Florida parks or one who visits every couple of years, it’s fairly common knowledge that a Disney World vacation is not one to be taken without planning ahead and making decisions and choices about what you hope to do in the parks long before you ever board a plane headed for Orlando.

That’s because not only is Disney World the Most Magical place on earth, but it’s also one of the priciest vacation destinations on earth, and because there are so many options when it comes to attractions, park offerings, rides, shows, and dining venues, you’ll want to have a general idea of what you hope to ride, experience and eat, long before your new pair of kicks hits the pavement at a Disney World theme park.

READ ALSO: Six less-than-fun but Surefire Ways to Ruin Your Disney Vacation

One dining venue you’ll soon want to plan to visit is Rosa Mexicano, which will open in early 2023 at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort. If you love authentic Mexican food and have a weakness for tequila, Rosa Mexicano might just become your new favorite dining spot at the Walt Disney World Resort, as the new venue will offer Guests their choice of more than 100 new tequila options. And that’s just the beginning.

The beautiful new restaurant will encompass some 5,500 square feet, meaning it can serve up to 300 Guests at a time. The venue will also be able to boast a bar that seats 30 and even a private dining room with a 50-Guest capacity!

A press release from Monday gives even more details about Rosa Mexicano:

Today, Rosa Mexicano Restaurants announced plans to open its first Orlando-area location in the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in early 2023. With current locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Maryland, as well as upcoming openings in Connecticut, Virginia, North Carolina and Las Vegas, the dynamic brand will offer an elevated fiesta dining experience, including signature menu items and award-winning margaritas.

“Rosa Mexicano’s arrival to Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin is a truly exciting moment of our expansion. The opening reflects our founding chef Josefina Howard’s vision of introducing Mexican culinary traditions and authentic Mexican heritage to the world,” said Jim Dunn, CEO of Rosa Mexicano. “Once the restaurant opens, we will offer the Orlando market a fresh take on Mexican food, authentic Mexican heritage, culinary techniques, and lively dining.”

The restaurant, helmed by Manuel Trevino, Vice President of Culinary, will feature dramatic design elements familiar to fans of the brand, to transport guests on a unique culinary journey. The 5,500-square-foot restaurant will offer various seating areas with a capacity of about 300 Guests, including a 30-person bar and a beautiful private dining room for 50.

The menu will showcase a contemporary interpretation of authentic Mexican cuisine, including beloved classics and innovative, sophisticated dishes that pay tribute to Mexico’s richly varied culinary regions. Rosa Mexicano’s renowned beverage program, which boasts over 100 varieties of tequila and agave-based spirits – and of course, the restaurant’s signature frozen pomegranate margarita, named the best in New York City – will also make its debut.