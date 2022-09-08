Guest Petrified After Changing Disney+ Password, Losing ALL Park Tickets, Hotel Reservations

It can take years to save thousands of dollars for a Walt Disney World Resort vacation. So it would be quite a shock to have it taken from you in an instant!

That’s what happened to one Guest who shared their experience on Reddit. According to the Guest, their Disney+ account was hacked when the service first came out. Disney+ Customer Service helped them get back into the account and encouraged the Guest to reset not only their Disney+ password but all of their Disney account passwords.

This week, the Guest logged into the My Disney Experience app to prepare for their Walt Disney World Resort vacation. They were shocked to find all of their account information gone. This included personal information and linked friends/family accounts. But it also included their Park Pass reservations, tickets, memberships, Disney Resort hotel reservation, and more.

While most Walt Disney World Resort fans encouraged the Guest to call Disney, u/JennJayBee said they encountered a similar issue with the My Disney Experience app after resetting their Disney password:

Try logging into the website with the account you used to make the reservations. Chances are, it looks like a fresh account on the app because it IS a fresh account you created. There’s also the possibility of a glitch with the app, but if that’s the case, everything should still show up on your account on the website. This is what it ended up being in my case when it happened to me. If that turns out to not be the case, definitely give them a call.

If something like this happens to your family, try restarting the app and logging in on a desktop computer. If that doesn’t work, call Walt Disney World Resort Guest services at

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.