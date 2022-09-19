Disney Supports Cast Member’s Wife Through IVF Treatments

Disney Cast Members make the happiest and most magical places on earth as wonderful as they are. Walt Disney once said, “You can design and create and build the most wonderful place in the world. But it takes people to make the dream a reality.”

Though some Disney Parks Cast Members have called The Walt Disney Company “exploitative” and “a nightmare to work for,” many are grateful for the opportunity to help make magic. And Disney is lucky to have them!

Last week, Disney Parks Blog shared a heartwarming story of the way in which The Walt Disney Company helped a beloved Cast Member make a personal dream come true.

Senior Technical Project Manager Lenny Alberts has worked in technology and digital organization at The Walt Disney Company for five years. Alberts has fond memories of visiting Walt Disney World Resort as a child and dreamt of bringing his own children one day.

Unfortunately, Alberts and his wife had difficulty expanding their family. Luckily, Disney has programs that support Cast Members mentally and financially through fertility treatments. IVF helped the couple welcome their daughter, Amelia, to the world in March 2021.

“You expect a paycheck, you expect a career, but at the end of the day, you don’t expect some of that magic being born,” Alberts told Disney Parks Blog.

In a Youtube video, Disney and Alberts shared more about his journey to fatherhood:

“They really supported us as we went through one of the hardest times in our lives,” Alberts said. “Having a child was our dream…Not to be able to obtain that was absolutely depressing and was one of the biggest hardships we had ever gone through.”

We wish the Alberts family and baby Amelia a lifetime full of magical memories!