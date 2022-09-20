Disney Guest Banned After Jumping Onto Moving Boat

There is a long list of behaviors that will result in a Disney ban.

Guests have been going viral lately for being “dress-coded” by Disney and either having to buy a shirt at the Disney Park they’re visiting or go back home and put on different clothes. Several others have been caught going past a gate to climb stairs on Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort, but that didn’t result in a ban.

Others have gone viral for putting their feet or hands in the water on attractions like Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and “it’s a small world”, but even that didn’t result in a Disney ban. Of course, it probably would have had they been caught.

Recently, Guests visiting Disneyland Resort shared an incident that resulted in them being banned by Disney.

Buzzfeed shared the story, which is three parts, on TikTok.

@buzzfeed Replying to @buzzfeed “I jumped onto the moving boat” 🚤 The @jfam.ily talks about how they got banned from Disneyland while riding Pirates of the Caribbean 🏴‍☠️ #Disneyland #Storytime ♬ original sound – BuzzFeed

In the video, the couple shares that they were frequent visitors of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. However, this trip would not go as planned.

The plan was for the family to get in line for Pirates of the Caribbean while the mother got a snack and met up with them in line. However, the line for the Disneyland attraction moved much quicker than expected. As a result, she found herself racing through the line, saying “excuse me” as she moved past droves of people to attempt to get to her family.

As the family boarded the ride, she finally caught up to them. But, it was too late.

She shared that simply “wasn’t thinking.” Though the Pirates of the Caribbean boat had begun to move and a Disney Cast Member yelled, “you can’t do that,” she stepped onto the boat and sat down with her family.

After getting off the ride, the ban from Disney was given.

While on the surface, this may not seem all that dangerous, it can result in serious injury to Disney Guests in the boat and to the Guest stepping into the boat.

The family apologized for the actions and shared that it’s important to remember to listen to Disney Cast Members.

