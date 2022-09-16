Beloved Disney classic Bear in the Big Blue House is finally making its Disney+ debut, and fans couldn’t be happier about the news.

Since Disney+ launched in 2019, fans have eagerly awaited some beloved titles missing from the platform. While some series and movies have eventually made their way into Disney+, several popular series are still missing from the streaming service.

However, a recent announcement has fans of a popular ’90s and early 2000s Playhouse Disney hit delighted, as the long-awaited show will soon premiere on Disney+!

American puppeteer, director, and writer of children’s television Noel MacNeal (@noelmacneal), who voiced the beloved character Bear, shared the fun announcement on his TikTok account, saying that Bear in the Big Blue House (1997-2006) would premiere on Disney+ on October 19. You can see Noel’s video below or click here to watch it.

#bearinthebigbluehouse #disney #disneyplus #fy #fyp #finally #childhood #playhousedisney

The video quickly racked up 1.6M views, nearly 240K likes, and almost 8K comments from fans eager to relieve their childhood with the nostalgic premiere of this fan-favorite show. Many viewers may even be able to share the show with their young ones, remaining young at heart themselves and allowing a new generation to fall in love with the beautiful songs and adorable characters like Bear, Tutter, Ojo, Treelo, Luna the Moon, Ray the Sun, and many more!

Such is the love for this Playhouse Disney classic that, in 2020, fans started a Change.org petition to ask Disney to release Bear in the Big Blue House on the company’s streaming platform. And in 2021, fans were delighted to hear the rumor that Bear and his friends would finally arrive at Disney’s streaming service, which, unfortunately, didn’t happen.

Bear in the Big Blue House will join other classic fan-favorite Disney series like The Little Mermaid (1992), DuckTales (1987), Darkwing Duck (1991), and Hercules: The Animated Series (1998), which are already available on Disney+.

However, there are still several Disney series that fans are eager to see debut on the streaming platform, like House of Mouse (2001), Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000), The Legend of Tarzan (2000), and Aladdin the Series (1994) among other fan-favorite shows. Disney has not released any official information regarding why these shows are missing from the streaming platform or if there are any plans to add them to the ever-expanding Disney+ catalog in the future. Inside the Magic will update you when any changes are announced.

Are you excited to watch Bear in the Big Blue House on Disney+? What other show would you like to see added to the platform? Let us know in the comments below!