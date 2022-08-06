Walt Disney World Bus Involved In Accident, Windshield Shattered

Last night, a Walt Disney World transportation bus was involved in a motor vehicle accident, resulting in a shattered windshield.

Walt Disney World buses typically transport Guests to and from the Disney Resort hotels and theme parks, as well as Disney Springs.

Unfortunately, even at the Most Magical Place on Earth, accidents can occur. And last night, a Walt Disney World transportation bus was involved in a motor vehicle accident, along with another car.

According to Justin Sharifipour, a car was on its side at the intersection of N World Dr and Seven Seas Dr. A Disney World bus was next to it:

Car on its side intersection of N World Dr and Seven Seas. Disney Transpo bus next to it. Traffic slow getting in/out of MK.

Car on its side intersection of N World Dr and Seven Seas. Disney Transpo bus next to it. Traffic slow getting in/out of MK. — Justin Sharifipour (@jsharif9999) August 6, 2022

In a follow up Tweet from Justin, the Walt Disney World bus had a shattered windshield.

Goofy bus, bus windshield busted. Caution tape around bus.

Goofy bus, bus windshield busted. Caution tape around bus. — Justin Sharifipour (@jsharif9999) August 6, 2022

That Park Place was also near the scene, sharing the following photo and information:

Breaking: Disney World Bus Accident Involving an SUV Even at Walt Disney World, sometimes things go very wrong. In the case of transportation today, a bus driver and a tourist in an SUV collided. #accident #disneyworld #ttc #WDW

Breaking: Disney World Bus Accident Involving an SUV

Even at Walt Disney World, sometimes things go very wrong. In the case of transportation today, a bus driver and a tourist in an SUV collided. #accident #disneyworld #ttc #WDWhttps://t.co/4Evkc2Xkx5 pic.twitter.com/0havKiRdvJ — That Park Place (@ThatParkPlace1) August 6, 2022

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was hurt or treated for injuries, but emergency services were reported at the scene. There are currently no public reports of injuries, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

We hope everyone involved in this accident is okay and safe.