Universal Turns Viral Social Media Trend Into Merchandise Opportunity

Universal Orlando Resort has turned a viral social media sensation into a merchandise opportunity.

When you visit Universal Orlando Resort, there is so much to enjoy at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. Iconic attractions like E.T. Adventure Ride, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and Revenge of the Mummy (when it’s open) are always a blast, but there are also some newer thrill rides like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure located in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and the Jurassic World VelociCoaster that have become major draws, as well.

One of the most popular events to take place annually at Universal Orlando is Halloween Horror Nights.

The event, which is an after-hours experience unlike any other at Universal Studios Florida, has become one of the most popular Halloween events in the country.

Last year, a pumpkin in the haunted house who was named Lil’ Boo by social media absolutely took over the internet and became a viral sensation.

The pumpkin was so popular, thousands of Twitter users replied showing their fandom for Lil’ Boo. One user even wrote “I’d die for Lil’ Boo.”

Now, as Halloween Horror Nights approaches yet again, Lil’ Boo is back and the pumpkin has become a major merchandise draw for Universal.

Inside Universal shared photos of the new merchandise on Twitter.

Get the wallets ready… Lil Boo sippers are available in the All Hallows’ Boutique for $18. @HorrorNightsORL #HHN31

In addition to sippers, clothing apparell, and other products, a Lil’ Boo candle is also available.

New Halloween scented candles have been released for the 2022 season. ($20) "Halloween" smells like Pumpkin/Cloves "Lil Boo" smells like Pumpkin Pie "Dia/Muertos" smells floral.

New Halloween scented candles have been released for the 2022 season. ($20) “Halloween” smells like Pumpkin/Cloves

“Lil Boo” smells like Pumpkin Pie

Complete Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando

Haunted Houses

The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare

Halloween

The Horrors of Blumhouse

Universal Monsters: Legends Collide

Spirits of the Coven

Bugs: Eaten Alive

Fiesta de Chupacabras

Hellblock Horror

Dead Man’s Pier: Winter’s Wake

Descendents of Destruction

Entertainment Shows

Halloween Nightmare Fuel Wildfire

Ghoulish! A Halloween Tale

Scare Zones

Horrors of Halloween

Scarecrow: Cursed Soil

Sweet Revenge

Graveyard: Deadly Unrest

Conjure the Dark

If you’d like more information on Halloween Horror Nights, please visit the official Universal website. There, you can purchase tickets, Express Passes, and much more for the event.

Will you be scoring any Lil’ Boo merchandise this fall at Universal? Let us know in the comments!