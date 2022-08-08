Universal Introduces Curfew Policy After Lockdown Last Month

The Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, has just revealed a new policy it will implement in order to keep guests safe. Guests under 21 will now have to abide by a curfew on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, effective immediately.

Guests under 21 will not be allowed through hub security after 9 p.m. if they are unaccompanied by an older Guest. There are a few exceptions, however:

Guests accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other family over 21

Guests staying at a Universal Orlando Resort Hotel with a keycard

Guests who have already purchased a ticket to a movie at Universal Cinemark theater will be escorted to the theater. Guests under 21 will not be allowed past security to purchase a ticket

Guests under the age of 18 visiting will be escorted out of CityWalk by security after 9 p.m. if they do not have a parent or other member of their group who is over 21 accompanying them. Guests over 18 but under 21 will be allowed to remain in CityWalk after 9 p.m.

This was confirmed by digital journalist Ashley Carter (@AhlseyLCarter1):

Universal Orlando has implemented a new policy for CityWalk on the weekends: Visitors under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark.

Universal Orlando has implemented a new policy for CityWalk on the weekends: Visitors under the age of 18 are required to depart at 9 p.m. unless they are accompanied by a parent/guardian, are staying at a Universal hotel or planning to see a movie at Universal Cinemark. pic.twitter.com/6Jh5eYnpsD — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) August 8, 2022

This comes after the entire Orlando Resort was on lockdown following a fight at the Park last month. Universal Orlando Resort’s CityWalk and parking garages were closed down and evacuated after the fight broke out between several minors.

The Orlando Police Department told WFLA that no one was hurt and no shots were fired. The lockdown and evacuation were reportedly out of an “abundance of caution.” We saw a similar policy get implemented at Knott’s Berry Farm after that park also was forced to shut down due to violent crowds. For more on Universal Studios Park rules, click here.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes out.