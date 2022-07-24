Fight Causes Lockdown and Shooter Scare at Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando Resort’s CityWalk and parking garages were locked down and evacuated on Saturday night after a fight broke out between several minors.

A person going to pickup their girlfriend from work at Universal Orlando CityWalk wasn’t allowed in, according to their Reddit post:

I was going to pick her up but she just called and said that they locked them in Breadbox and police and security are everywhere.

A Universal Orlando Guest paid $30 to park but was told to evacuate immediately due to an “active shooter” situation. She shared a video from the scene on TikTok:

In another video from @DisneyDirect2U on Twitter, Guests flee in panic through the parking garage. The video also shows minors reportedly involved in the fight brought to the ground by Orlando police offers:

Chaos and fighting break out in the #universalstudiosorlando parking lot tonight. 2 arrested and beaten with batons.

“If you were in the group of people who were starting stuff, you’re just as guilty as them,” an Orlando police officer told teens who tried to say they weren’t involved in the fight.

The Orlando Police Department told WFLA that no one was hurt and no shots were fired. The lockdown and evacuation were reportedly out of an “abundance of caution.”

Orlando Police cleared the scene after midnight. In a Tweet, they told Universal Orlando Guests to head to Lost & Found or contact Guest Services if they lost any belongings in the chaos and evacuation:

Lost & Found: Those guests who left behind personal belongings, Guest Services will retain any found property. If you are in the premise, you can head that way now. However, if you have exited the area, please contact Guest Services tomorrow or at your earliest convenience. UPDATE: The scene at the 6000 block of Universal Blvd is now clear. No shots were fired. No injuries were reported. And No weapons were found. Thank you for your patience as our officers worked to ensure everyone remained safe and conducted the investigation.

Both Universal Studios Orlando and Islands of Adventure had been closed for hours when the fight began.

This fight comes just days after a brawl at Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom that left one man hospitalized and multiple people arrested.

If you find yourself in a lockdown or evacuation, remain calm and follow all instructions for your safety and the safety of others.