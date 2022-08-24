Move Over “Pink Sauce”, Disney’s “Spicy Harissa Sauce” Has Fans Begging For More

“Pink Sauce”, what’s that?

The Walt Disney Company is trying something new with its limited edition Spicy Harissa Sauce offering at Disney Parks — and fans want the delicious sauce bottled as a souvenir to take home.

There’s a hot new sauce in town — Disney’s exclusive Spicy Harissa Sauce aimed at Guests during the hot summer season at the Tokyo Disney Resort Parks, Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea. Right now, its surprising success has led the Tokyo Disney Resort to release official “recommended” pairings with the sauce in conjunction with existing theme park food offerings, and Disney Park fans are going nuts for it.

Think wine and cheese pairings — but with hot sauce.

The Spicy Harissa Sauce is described as follows:

This “Spicy Harissa Sauce” is not only spicy, but also has a depth of flavor, with spices such as cumin, coriander, chili powder, and habanero added with vegetables such as paprika and tomatoes.

This Spicy Harissa Sauce has made its own wave within the Tokyo Disney Resort, with Disney Park fans requesting the theme park to release the sauce on its own for purchase.

Twitter user @maa623123456 is almost begging the Tokyo Disney Resort for the sauce to be sold in stores, adding a bowing emoji:

It was so delicious that I want to buy it home as a souvenir. Seriously, please. 🙇‍♀️ お土産として売ってほしいくらい美味しかったです。ぜひお願いします。🙇‍♀️

While @lotso_19950724 wants the limited edition sauce to continue into October:

I wish I could have this in October too~🔥🙏🌶️ 10月もやっていればいいな～🔥🙏🌶️

As a result, the good folks over at the Tokyo Disney Resort have released their Recommended Combination Menu that goes well with the Spicy Harissa Sauce, and provided the locations where you can get your hands on the delicious treats that pair with it.

The unique “gratin”-style Bacon and Egg Burger smothered in cream sauce and cheese over at Tokyo DisneySea is the first up on the list, available at the Dockside Diner. They recommend squirting a liberal amount right into the burger itself.

Apparently, the “creaminess of the cheese gratin and the mellowness of the fried egg yolk are entwined”, and the “harmony of mildness and spiciness transforms the burger into an exquisite dish” — sounds pretty good to me!

Next up is the classic Cheese Dog at Tokyo Disneyland’s Refreshment Corner.

They recommend adding the same amount of Spicy Harissa Sauce as the provided mustard and ketchup, creating something truly spicy yet tangy. A cold drink on the side is also recommended.

Lastly, the famously simple-but-delicious Pork Cutlet (Katsu) Curry at the Hungry Bear Restaurant.

They recommend the Spicy Harissa Sauce to be used as a “spice adjuster” of sorts, starting off with a little atop the rich curry gravy, and mixing it little-by-little into the fluffy rice and curry roux to find your own personal balance.

Disney Park fans clearly can’t get enough of the stuff, so hopefully the Tokyo Disney Resort will take fans’ advice, and we’ll soon see bottles of the popular sauce lining shelves inside the Parks.

What do you think about this new food craze? Would you buy a bottle of Spicy Harissa Sauce? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

More on the Tokyo Disney Resort

Unlike other entirely Walt Disney Company-owned Parks like the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, the Tokyo Disney Resort located in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan exists as the Walt Disney Company’s first-ever international Disney Park and is owned and operated by the Oriental Land Company. Located just beside the JR Maihama Station, Tokyo Disney Resort comprises two theme parks – Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, connected by the Disney Resort Line monorail. The other two Disney Parks in Asia are the Hong Kong Disney Resort and the Shanghai Disney Resort.

Tokyo Disneyland resides just a short distance from the Tokyo Disneyland Hotel and Toy Story Hotel, and features a similar castle to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, with their own Cinderella Castle. Tokyo Disneyland offers more than one unique attraction, including the Tokyo-exclusive, trackless Winnie the Pooh ride, Pooh’s Honey Hunt, plus Monsters, Inc. “Ride & Go Seek!”. Familiar favorites from other parks include Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, It’s a small world and Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blaster.

Tokyo DisneySea is a truly unique Disney Park themed after the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.), it boasts seven themed lands, or “Ports of Call” – the Mediterranean Harbor, American Waterfront, Lost River Delta, Port Discovery, Mermaid Lagoon, Arabian Coast, and Mysterious Island. Equally unique are DisneySea’s exclusive and one-of-a-kind attractions – Soaring: Fantastic Flight, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull, the S.E.A. storyline-themed old New York-style hotel Tower of Terror: Hotel Hightower, Jules Verne-inspired 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and star attraction, Journey to the Center of the Earth, located within the Park’s looming icon — giant volcano Mount Prometheus. Most unique of all is the on-property official Disney Hotel (that basically redefines “on-property”) — the luxurious Hotel MiraCosta, built right into the buildings of Tokyo DisneySea’s Mediterranean Harbor itself.

When it arrives next year, Park Guests will enter Fantasy Springs through an enchanted waterfall grotto, that opens into a magic-filled Port where Guests can find themselves visiting Peter Pan’s Neverland, Rapunzel’s Tower and Kingdom of Corona, and Anna and Elsa’s Arendelle: World of Frozen — potentially even check-in at a luxury hotel connected directly to Fantasy Springs itself.