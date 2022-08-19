SeaWorld CEO to Meet With Family Amid Racist Discrimination Lawsuit

The CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, the parent company of Sesame Place, met with Rev. Jesse Jackson and a coalition of black activists to discuss a racist discrimination incident that took place back on July 16, 2022, affecting a family and unleashing a massive wave of criticism and claims against the theme park.

Amid the heated discussion that has surrounded Sesame Place since the video of two 6-year-old black girls being snubbed by a costumed character, which enraged people across America, Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, met with a group of activists, hoping to start an open dialogue to see how the Park could improve and discuss the harm that was caused by the incident.

As reported by 6abc Action News, attorney B’Ivory LaMarr, representing the Brown family, said the meeting was a “day of progress.” “When corporations engage in a dialogue as they did with Rev. Jesse Jackson, that is the beginning to effectuate long-term change,” he added.

SeaWorld officials did not meet the Brown family during this meeting, but attorney B’Ivory LaMarr says another meeting will occur next week.

Following the $25M class-action lawsuit alleging multiple incidents of discrimination, Sesame Place has announced the implementation of diversity and inclusion training to be conducted at the Park. A statement released last Tuesday, August 9, announced that all employees would be mandated to participate in training created to address bias, promote inclusion and prevent discrimination by the end of September.

The training will be developed by civil rights educators and is planned to be integrated into onboarding for all new employees, becoming “a regular part of our training and workforce development,” the statement added.

Related: Family Sues Yet Another Popular Theme Park as More Allegations of Racist Interactions Surface President of Sesame Place Philadelphia Cathy Valeriano said the Park has already begun implementing temporary measures while a Park review continues. “We are committed to making sure our Guests feel welcome, included and enriched by their visits to our Park,” she added.

