Rare Disney Character Makes Surprise Appearance at EPCOT

One of the best aspects of visiting Walt Disney World is meeting some of our favorite characters. Mickey and friends, the Disney Princesses, and more are always out and about in the theme parks greeting Guests and taking the perfect photo.

But it’s no lie that when a rare character makes an appearance, it’s an even more magical moment! I’m talking Robin Hood and Friar Tuck, some of the Disney villains, Clarabelle Cow, Horace Horsecollar, and even Pinocchio!

Well, we have some great news to share as a rare fan-favorite Disney character has made a surprise appearance at EPCOT.

When visiting EPCOT, Guests can typically find Aurora and Belle in France, Jasmine in Morocco, Snow White in Germany, and Mulan in China. But yesterday, Guests who were looking for Mulan were greeted with a rare surprise. Instead of finding the iconic warrior, they saw Li Shang!

Disney fan disneydude_71 shared a video of Li Shang to TikTok, writing:

Li Shang from Mulan made a rare apperence at Epcot! #waltdisneyworld #waltdisney #waltdisneypictures #waltdisneyworldresort #epcot #hollywoodstudios #animalkingdom #magickingdom #fyp #formy #formypage #foryoupage #ohmydisney

It is not clear how long Li Shang was greeting Guests yesterday, or if he would return to the Park anytime soon — but those who were able to meet the beloved Mulan character can call themselves lucky!

More on Mulan (1998)

Li Shang is from the 1998 Disney Animated film, Mulan, which Disney describes as:

Clever Mulan disguises herself as a male soldier named “Ping” to bravely take her father’s place in the Imperial Army. Helped by her outrageously funny guardian dragon Mushu and a lucky cricket named Cri-Kee, Mulan fights for the respect of her fellow warriors and their courageous Captain Shang, for her family’s honor, and for the fate of all of China.

Have you ever spotted a rare Disney character at Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.