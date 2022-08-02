Disney Guests Ruin Stretching Room Experience For Others as Chaos Unfolds

When visiting Haunted Mansion, prior to boarding your Doom Buggy, you will enter the stretching room — filled with portraits and gargoyles as the Ghost Host welcomes you into the Mansion. When the pre-show begins, the walls in the room began to, well, stretch, causing an incredible illusion.

Unfortunately, on a recent trip to the stretching room, Guests did not listen to Cast Members, ruining the stretching room experience for most.

When visiting the Haunted Mansion this week, Guests piled into the stretching room, but when the Cast Member told everyone to step all the way forward, people did not listen. In fact, Guests were still standing in the doorway as the stretching room began. The room began to stretch but the entryway door was still open, ruining the effect of the stretching room entirely.

The pre-show went as far as the hanging body scene when the door finally began to close. The entire situation felt like chaos.

The following video was sent to Inside the Magic, showing the door closing after the pre-show had practically already ended. The Guests within the room were also so loud that no one could hear what the Ghost Host was saying.

The Haunted Mansion is a popular attraction located in both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland. The popular dark ride takes Guests through a mansion of haunted characters while riding aboard a Doom Buggy.

The spirited Haunted Mansion adventure will be guided by the "disembodied voice of the Ghost Host" as he is your private tour guide "through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises." Beware of hitchhiking ghosts! Disney World describes this attraction as: The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota's chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!

Have you ever experienced the stretching room with the door open, ruining the effects? Let us know in the comments below.