Guests Yell at Theme Park Employees For Nearly Causing a Fatal Accident

A group of Guests repeatedly yelled at the employees of this popular theme park after they nearly caused a fatal accident.

Theme parks around the world offer Guests a fun-filled experience, with attractions for the whole family, exciting activities, different entertainment offerings, and delicious snacks, among other things. To ensure Guests’ enjoyment during their visit, theme parks set out different rules and regulations, and employees undergo several training processes to ensure they can provide the best service and help maintain a safe environment.

However, a recently resurfaced video shows a group of Guests being put in great danger by theme park employees in what could’ve been a fatal accident.

The video was posted on YouTube by jaystreazy, who captioned it:

I thought I was going to die! This happened at an amusement park near Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. We stepped into the car and before I was barely able to sit down the coaster started climbing up the hill. We yelled for them to stop, but this is what happened.

In the video, we can see jaystreazy in the front row of the coaster, moving his chest restraints up and down, saying how messed up the situation was. You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Warning: Strong language is used in this video; viewer discretion is advised.

The incident happened at Suoi Tien Theme Park, located near Ho Chi Minh City, on an attraction called Roller Coaster. While the 1.2M USD attraction is advertised to have “absolute safety,” the video above shows otherwise.

The Park’s website describes it as follows:

ROLLER COASTER