Disneyland Guest Calls Autistic Child “B*tch” During Children’s Hospital Event

Children’s Health Orange County (CHOC) celebrated 30 years of walking for kids with CHOC Adventure in the Park at Disneyland Resort this weekend. From 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., Guests who purchased fundraiser tickets supporting local children’s hospitals could visit Disney California Adventure, with exclusive event access starting at 9 p.m.

One Guest, Reddit user u/Lauren_138, was in Avengers Campus with her three children during CHOC Adventure in the Park. As they waited to board Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!, two of her children discussed how excited they were to ride. A woman ahead in line reportedly yelled at the children to “shut up,” further saying that “they needed to learn.”

“I said ‘you can not talk to children that way,’” the Guest explained. “I pointed to us all [wearing] children hospital shirts and said ‘my kids have health problems. You are yelling at kids on CHOC night’ and she turned her back so I just stopped.”

Then, the Guest’s daughter remarked that the woman was “rude” and “acting like the Scarlett Witch.” The woman reportedly misheard her, turned to one of the other children, and yelled, “Excuse me? b*tch? b*tch? [You’re] the b*tch!”

The Guest told the woman not to call her children inappropriate words and asked a Cast Member in the queue for help. The woman kept moving through the line and allegedly shouted, “Ban kids.” Unfortunately, the Cast Members were unable to do anything.

“I don’t [think] she should have gotten kicked out bit it seems wild that a person can lash [out] on a child like that,” the Guest wrote. “My son was crying as we were talking to staff and it had him pretty shaken as a random person has never yelled at him 3 feet ( if that) from his face. We ended up leaving early even though we only arrived at 5:30 because he was so uncomfortable.”

In another incident, the Guest said a man yelled at her autistic son for crying on Pixar Pier, called him a slur, and told her, “you should euthanize.”

“Although disney is for everyone to enjoy people should… realize it’s a family destination before acting so entitled,” the Guest said.

Formerly the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! is the centerpiece of Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Join Rocket on a thrilling mission to rescue the Guardians of the Galaxy from the Collector’s fortress. Step Inside a Towering Citadel

Taneleer Tivan, a.k.a. the Collector, has brought his unique collection of fantastical fauna, relics and species from across the cosmos to earth for the very first time. He offers to show you his newest acquisition… the Guardians of the Galaxy. Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Drax and Groot are held captive in electrified glass cases that dangle perilously over an abyss. Join a Rockin’ Rescue Mission

When Rocket escapes, he commandeers a gantry lift and enlists your help on a harrowing mission to rescue his fellow Guardians. Prepare to unleash intergalactic mayhem from the top of the fortress to the bottom, as one of Star-Lord’s awesome mixtapes blasts a classic tune! With incredible special effects, appearances by popular characters, music inspired by the soundtracks from the movies, thrilling free-fall drop sequences and 6 different storylines to experience, this adventure breaks out all the big thrills!

