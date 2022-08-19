Fun New Offerings Coming to Disney Park With the Arrival of New Character

Fans will be able to enjoy a ton of fun new offerings coming soon to this Disney Park as a popular character makes her debut!

Earlier this year, it was announced that the beloved character LinaBell would make her debut at Hong Kong Disneyland on September 9. As the date approaches, the Park has released information on all the fun new offerings coming to Hong Kong Disneyland to celebrate the arrival of the curious and playful fox.

The arrival of LinaBell comes as a highly anticipated event at Hong Kong Disneyland, with thousands of fans of Duffy and his friends ready to show their love for her by dressing up, taking photos, or sharing a fanchant with cheers at the Park, helping create wonderful moments and build “a magical Duffy Fans-tasy world at every turn.”

Hong Kong Disneyland shared the following regarding LinaBell’s arrival at the Park:

Duffy’s curious, playful, and fanciful new friend – with her bushy tail, bright blue eyes, long pointy ears tied with an orchid, and a signature magnifying glass – can’t wait to share enchanting stories and new collectibles with you. Ever since this adorable little fox helped Duffy find his way through the forest, they became best friends. And her cuteness and charm continues to capture the hearts of fans, which is sure to fill the park with adorable fanchant. So, let your greatest fans-tasy take flight and come to meet and greet LinaBell with your biggest smiles yet!

Fans can purchase the latest LinaBell merchandise exclusively online starting August 22, 2022. You can click here to learn more about the purchase process and information.

Some of the LinaBell-inspired products will include handbags, cute accessories, stationery pieces, household items, an adorable plush toy ready to give the sweetest hugs, and two lovely pairs of LinaBell-themed headbands. More adorable items will be available at Hong Kong Disneyland’s online store, so stay tuned for more surprises and get ready to take LinaBell home!

Also available on the Park’s online store — from August 29, 2022 — will be an exclusive “LinaBell Photo Pass Bundle” that will allow Guests to get a unique meet and greet experience with the lovely new fox but will also provide a LinaBell plush toy. In addition, the Park’s professional photographers will capture Guests’ magical moments of the experience with unlimited image downloads, as well as 8R printed photos and a 6R framed photo to cherish the joy of this magical experience over and over again.

And at Hong Kong Disneyland, Guests will be able to enjoy a series of themed delicacies, including the LinaBell waffle at Outdoor Vending Carts, LinaBell-themed afternoon tea with three tiers of eye-catching delights at Main Street Corner Cafe Hosted by Coca-Cola®, and the LinaBell donut at Main Street Bakery. They are so cute Guests will have to give social media a bite of the action before they grab a taste.

As if that wasn’t enough, Guests will be able to unleash their spirit of exploration like LinaBell at Disney Explorers Lodge with the LinaBell-themed afternoon tea at World of Color Restaurant. Remember to save space after the main course for the exquisite LinaBell dessert platter that will surely take your breath away with all the mouth-watering offerings.

Hong Kong Disneyland will also offer an exclusive edition of the Park’s “Lounge & Play” experience, described as follows: Lounge & Play in the Duffy Fans-tasy Go back to where the fans-tasy began with a nature adventure in the lush outdoors. The Disney Explorers Lodge has launched a special edition of ‘Lounge & Play.’ Each private camping area is playfully decorated with a Duffy and Friends-themed picnic mat and tent as well as a LinaBell plush magnet, headband, and mug. Guests will also enjoy a snack basket full of Duffy and Friends-themed delights, such as doughnuts, fruit cups, cookies and drinks. Plus, there’s a LinaBell photo backdrop with props that are sure to inspire heart-shaped eyes. And as if all this playfulness wasn’t enough, there’s also a complimentary painting kit and the opportunity to take advantage of our rental services for various ball games, board games, scooters, and balance bikes.

And Guests staying at one of Hong Kong Disneyland’s Hotels will have the chance to open the door to an absolutely adorable experience as the Resort offers an exclusive LinaBell-Themed Room Decoration Package, complete with pillowcases, a popcorn bucket, a blanket, and a LinaBell plush toy that will melt your heart.

With so much to enjoy, we can’t wait for the arrival of LinaBell at Hong Kong Disneyland!

More on Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland, located near Penney’s Bay, Lantau Island, Hong Kong, s an incredibly popular Park that brings in millions of Guests each year. After opening in 2005, Guests quickly came to love the theme Park as much as Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort! Like its American counterparts, Hong Kong Disneyland has a ton of Disney Hotels to visit!

The entertainment offerings at Hong Kong Disneyland are beyond magical. Momentous made its debut, mesmerizing Guests with over 20 minutes of music and a stunning combination of multimedia elements, including projection mapping, water projections, theatrical lighting, lasers, choreographed water fountains, flames, pyrotechnics, and firework effects.

The Park also modified its daytime entertainment offerings, providing Guests a fun and magical way to cool down and beat the summer heat while they enjoy everything there is to see and do at Hong Kong Disneyland! You can read more about these changes by clicking here.

