VIDEO: Fire Breaks Out at Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport is a crucial part of the travel industry. Thousands of people use this airport daily as it connects to arguably the most popular theme park in the world, but earlier today, the airport faced an unexpected issue.

A video shared by Stuart Loch (@stuart_loch) started circulating social media earlier tonight, showing that a small fire had broken out near one of the restaurants:

Fire at Orlando Airport, happening right now! We were waiting for our plane.

Shortly after, the official Twitter account for the Orlando International Airport provided an update on the situation, revealing that the local fire department had taken care of the fire, though they still warned that the area could be dangerous due to smoke:

Operational Update: our Fire Department is currently investigating our Airside 4 (Gates 70-99) in regards to smoke in the area by Burger King. Travelers may be advised to move from their gate area while they investigate this situation. Thank you for your cooperation. While investigating, our Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire initially found at Burger King. Smoke is still present in the area. Waiting for clearance at this time, so operations can resume at Airside 4 (gates 70-99).

Orlando International Airport (MCO) has seen an incredibly high amount of travelers recently, mostly due to the booming popularity of Central Florida’s theme parks — including Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld — and the region’s proximity to beaches like Cocoa Beach and Port Canaveral’s cruise ships.

Currently, Walt Disney World’s attendance is down, but with Labor Day approaching, we can expect the numbers to quickly pick back up.

