The Dora Milaje are a team of women that serve as warriors and bodyguards in Wakanda in Black Panther (2018). Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans can find the Dora Milaje in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure.

Francis Dominic, a Disney social media influencer, recently visited Avengers Campus and watched Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje. He was excited when he noticed a plus size warrior and shared a video from the Disney Park on TikTok:

Dominic wrote, “The Dora Milaje had never been MORE POWERFUL! Disney and the inclusivity key is coming out to play! I truly love Avengers Campus here!!!!!!”

The video received nearly 50,000 likes and hundreds of supportive comments. “They powerful,” @koda.nash wrote.

“She is one of the most powerful women I know,” @officialcourtneyanne said. “Seriously stunning!”

The video made some fans pine for Black Panther and other Marvel characters at Walt Disney World Resort. @_milleniumfalcon wrote:

I'm so jealous that Disneyland gets to have Avengers campus 😭 If WDW had it I would be there every single day.

This specific member of the Dora Milaje has been performing at Disneyland Resort for months, according to one of our reporters who shared photos from a late 2021 visit to Avengers Campus.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere on November 11, 2022, following Namor (Tenoch Huerta), Shuri (Letitia Wright), and other characters from the first film. To honor Chadwick Boseman, the role of T’Challa won’t be recast or digitally added to the film.

Ahead of the film, check out Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje in Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure daily at 2:00 p.m., 2:55 p.m., 4:45 p.m., 5:40 p.m., 6:35 p.m., and 7:30 p.m. Times are subject to change – check the Disneyland Resort website for updated showtimes.

Are you excited for more plus size representation at the Disney Parks and in Disney films?