Disney’s Replica Monorail Facing Issues, Nearly Collapsing

There are so many ways to experience and counter the history that is present at The Walt Disney World Resort. From classic dark rides like Peter Pan’s Flight and the Haunted Mansion to Resort landmarks such as Disney’s Contemporary Resort or the actual Cinderella Castle, Guests will be surrounded by incredible history wherever they go.

If you are a Disney Parks fan yourself, then you will surely know about the Progress City model that resides in the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover. As Guests ride past Space Mountain, the Carousell of Progress, and Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, they will encounter a model of Progress City, which in many ways was the original EPCOT.

Walt Disney dreamed of a futuristic, community-driven city that would connect citizens in multiple ways. A big portion o this idea was public transportation, and this is represented in many ways at the Disney Parks. The PeopleMover itself is a form of this dream of easy and convenient public transportation.

Disney shared the following message regarding the model and its history:

The model, which is described in the attraction as: “Walt Disney’s dream for an experimental prototype community of tomorrow,” is actually an important piece of Disney history. It originated at Disneyland park and was previously a piece of that park’s Carousel of Progress from 1967-1973. In that version of the attraction, the final holiday gathering scene offered a glimpse of Progress City off in the distance through the windows behind the Audio-Animatronics figures. Afterward, guests would head up to the carousel’s second floor, where they could explore an entire 6,900-square-foot model of the city. The Progress City you see on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover route, is a portion of that model.

Even though Walt’s dream never really came true, we can still see glimpses of it throughout The Walt Disney World Resort. However, the actual model of Progress City is quite old, and as one Guest reported, a key element is slightly damaged.

Twitter user bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) shared the following images online, showing how the miniature Monorail appears to be falling:

Progress City model has a jumbled monorail beam. Arrows at cars that resemble Florida Highway Patrol.

As you can see, the Monorail is jumbled, indicating it is either misaligned or the actual track has encountered an error. A Guest in the comment section was actually worried about this, saying they noticed how wobbly it was. While we can’t expect Disney to perfectly maintain every aspect of the Disney Parks, this is one area we’d love to get some much-needed love and care.

What’s your favorite part of riding the PeopleMover?