Disney Park Merchandise Recalled Due to Mold Outbreak

The Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba opened as Tokyo Disneyland in 1983 and was the very first Disney theme Park outside of the United States. Eventually, the Resort grew and became so popular that a second gate, Tokyo DisneySea was added. To many, Tokyo Disney is a perfect Resort and the crown jewel of the vast array of Disney Parks across the world.

Interestingly, the Tokyo Disney Resort is wholly owned by The Oriental Land Company and operates under license from The Walt Disney Company.

Unfortunately, the Oriental Land Company had to issue a statement on some merchandise issues at the Resort. The statement reads as follows:

This time, Oriental Land Co., Ltd. has sold a product called “Tokyo Banana Caramel Banana Flavor” (Supplier: Grapestone Co., Ltd., Manufacturer: Co., Ltd. Tokyo Banana Friend Factory), some of the products with the following sales periods and expiration dates were found to have mold due to incomplete sealing of individual packages. We would like to inform you that we have decided to recall the product.

The Oriental Land Company offers its sincerest apologies for the great inconvenience and concern caused to its guests.

It is important to note that, at this time, there are no reports of health concerns for Guests or Cast Members due to this issue.

For a full description of this issue, please see the official release from The Oriental Land Company.

We recently reported that Tokyo Disney’s version of Despite of Space Mountain would be closing for a refurbishment soon. As stated on the website, Space Mountain will be shut down from August 22 through November 19.

We are unsure what exactly is being done on the attraction, but with a closure that long, we can expect a fairly intense refurbishment. At Space Mountain, Guests will encounter a mountainous dome bathed in mysterious lights after dark houses a space station where state-of-the-art spaceships, powered by an unknown energy source, take off and land. Disney invites Guests to “Get ready for a thrilling rocket ride through the galaxy!”

Have you ever visited Tokyo Disney?