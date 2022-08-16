Disney Pool Closes, Cast Members Filmed With Biohazard Bag

There are more than 25 Walt Disney World Resort hotels to choose from when vacationing in Central Florida. One of them is Disney’s Pop Century Resort – a value Resort adjacent to Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, celebrating the magic of each decade from the 1950s to the 1990s.
Disney’s Pop Century Resort features Disney Skyliner transportation to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, bus service to Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a food court, gift shop, arcade, and three pools – the Hippy Dippy Pool, Bowling Pool, and Computer Pool.
One Walt Disney World Resort Guest, Stephanie (@stephanie_mk), shared a video on TikTok of her experience at the Computer Pool:
In the video, Stephanie watches from the balcony after she says the pool was closed early due to a “mysterious brown object.”
Two Cast Members stand by the pool. One fishes the object with a net while the other holds open a yellow biohazard bag. Both cautiously look at the mystery object before realizing it isn’t fecal matter or any other biohazard. They both laugh and start to leave the pool area.
While it’s pretty standard for pools to close due to biohazards and unexpected objects, it’s always nice to see a situation turn out better than expected!
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
Heading to Walt Disney World Resort? Here’s a complete list of on-property hotels so that you can make the most magical choice for your family. From Disney:
There are currently more than 25 Disney Resort hotels to choose from in the Disney Resorts Collection, from budget-conscious accommodations to our luxurious deluxe Resort hotels, including:
Value:
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Moderate:
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Deluxe:
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
Deluxe Villas:
Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
Disney’s Beach Club Villas
Disney’s Old Key West Resort
The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
Has a Walt Disney World Resort hotel pool ever closed on your vacation?