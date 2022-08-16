Disney Pool Closes, Cast Members Filmed With Biohazard Bag

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Two Cast Members scoop an item out of the pool while holding a biohazard bag. Mickey Mouse holds his hands over his mouth in shock.

There are more than 25 Walt Disney World Resort hotels to choose from when vacationing in Central Florida. One of them is Disney’s Pop Century Resort – a value Resort adjacent to Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, celebrating the magic of each decade from the 1950s to the 1990s.

pop century pool
Credit: Disney

Disney’s Pop Century Resort features Disney Skyliner transportation to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, bus service to Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a food court, gift shop, arcade, and three pools – the Hippy Dippy Pool, Bowling Pool, and Computer Pool.

One Walt Disney World Resort Guest, Stephanie (@stephanie_mk), shared a video on TikTok of her experience at the Computer Pool:

In the video, Stephanie watches from the balcony after she says the pool was closed early due to a “mysterious brown object.”

pop century
Credit: Disney

Two Cast Members stand by the pool. One fishes the object with a net while the other holds open a yellow biohazard bag. Both cautiously look at the mystery object before realizing it isn’t fecal matter or any other biohazard. They both laugh and start to leave the pool area.

While it’s pretty standard for pools to close due to biohazards and unexpected objects, it’s always nice to see a situation turn out better than expected!

Has a Walt Disney World Resort hotel pool ever closed on your vacation? 

