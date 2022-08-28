Disney Guests Take Off Shoes, Rub Feet All Over Attraction Seats

Guests visiting a Disney Park recently took part in a disturbing trend.

There have been quite a few videos as of late of Disney Guests taking part in a seemingly disturbing trend involving both Disneyland rides and Disney World rides.

Multiple instances of Guests taking their shoes off and putting their feet in the water of popular attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, and “it’s a small world” have been shared on TikTok, and it’s not just Guests going barefoot on Disneyland rides, either.

There have been many occasions where Guests have been seen walking through the Parks barefoot and, now, it seems another incident has occurred.

This time, at the Enchanted Tiki Room in Disneyland Park.

“We saw a group of people in their 30s-40s taking off their sandals and rubbing their feet all over the ground, and another woman who decided to sit on the backrest of one of the seats, with her feet all over the seat cushions,” a Guest recently shared in a Reddit post.

The Enchanted Tiki Room has served as the perfect buffer between attractions for Guests for quite a while. The show debuted in 1963 at Disneyland Park with groundbreaking technology that allowed animators to synchronize movement, audio, and visual effects, paving the way for other iconic attractions like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion.

Disney describes Enchanted Tiki Room like this:

A Musical Paradise

An extravagant feast for your eyes and ears, this theater-in-the-round show invites you to experience the beauty and magic of the Pacific Islands. Take your seat in an air-conditioned ceremonial house in the heart of Polynesia. As the lights dim, 4 talking macaws spring to life. Before long, the chorus of crooning birds is joined by an enchanting cast of over 225 choreographed Audio-Animatronics performers. Sing along and enjoy the magic of this jubilant Disney classic!

