Sometimes, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, it’s pretty easy to understand that Disney Park Guests will be asked to wait in line. With thousands of people visiting each day, a nice portion of the day entails waiting in line for their favorite attractions.

However, that doesn’t mean that Guests don’t try to find ways around it.

We’ve reported on Guests attempting to sneak into the Lightning Lane since the inception of Disney Genie+, but a TikTok user recently shared a story that is certainly unique to the rest.

User @maddieb1998 shared a story on TikTok of a Guest attempting to use a Texas Roadhouse gift card to get into the FastPass line.

and that is what we call a “magical moment” 😅✨#disney #castmember #disneyguests #disneyparks#rocknrollercoaster #wdw #dcp #disneycollegeprogram

The user shared that she was working as a Disney Cast Member at the attraction Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. When the Guest attempted to scan their card, it wouldn’t register.

Of course, this led to a “magical moment.” After bonding over talks of the restaurant’s delicious rolls, she hilariously made the decision to let them go through.

Now, Disney has another FastPass system in place with Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane.

More On Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie was added to the My Disney Experience app last year. It is a new way for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure about what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studio, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest (and $20.00 per person at Disneyland), you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Disney Park, however, there are some attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those can be found on the official Disney websites.

What do you think of this hilarious story? Let us know in the comments!

Visit the official Disney website to plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience the Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure and the iconic attractions at Disneyland Park?