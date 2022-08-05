Disney Guest Left Shocked After Reported Child Abuse Incident

A Disney Park Guest says they were left shocked after a reported child abuse incident occurred.

No matter what Disney Park you visit, whether it be at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort, there are plenty of attractions and entertainment offerings for Guests to have a magical experience.

Whether you’re taking a spin on Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”, or taking in the sights of an epic nighttime spectacular like Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom or Fantasmic! at Disneyland Park, you’re sure to make memories that last a lifetime.

However, while everyone goes to Disney looking to have a great time, there are plenty of stressful incidents to occur at the Parks, as well.

Elham Marder recently shared a story with Inside the Magic of an incident they reported while visiting a Disney Park recently.

“I was at the park store recently and I saw a mom yank her son’s ear so hard and nearly 20 feet that he let out the loudest scream. It was upsetting to see and I pointed her out to the Disney Park Cast Members who shrugged and not much else. I was shocked that was tolerated and immediately reported it. I’m curious what others have experienced? Overall, I saw lots of screaming, angry parents and tired, crying kids. Seemed far from magical.”

There have been plenty of incidents to occur at Disney Parks relative to families clashing in the past few months.

An alleged drunken mother was recently arrested after abandoning their child at a Disney bar. A brawl broke out during Fantasmic! at Disneyland and a massive brawl that left multiple arrested and hospitalized just recently occurred at Magic Kingdom.

In addition to physical altercations, there have also been instances of verbal incidents and line jumping that have led to much frustration from Disney Guests.

Disney has a code of conduct that everyone is required to following while visiting its Parks; you can read more about that policy here.

What do you think of this incident? Let us know in the comments.