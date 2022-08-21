Disney Character Crashes, Falls Off Vehicle During Performance

A video has emerged showing a Disney character crashing during a popular performance.

Disney Parks worldwide offer Guests the chance to meet their favorite Disney characters, whether that be a classic Disney character, an intergalactic icon from the Star Wars universe, or a mighty hero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meeting Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Chip, and Dale, Winnie the Pooh, Captain Jack Sparrow, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and many more can create an emotional and memorable moment for the young and the young at heart.

During a recent performance, user @truly.disney shared a video of Goofy crashing on TikTok.

Goofy falls in the water! #fyp #foryoupage #disney #disneyworld

As you can see in the video, Goofy is riding on a jet ski when he hits a wave that knocks him off the vehicle and into the water. While the video labels this at Disney World, this actually took place at Tokyo DisneySea at Tokyo Disneyland Resort.

While the crash looked like it may have hurt, everything seemingly turned out okay and Goofy was able to get back on his jet ski.

More On Tokyo Disney Resort

Tokyo Disney Resort is a themed resort offering more than can be enjoyed in just a day. Here you’ll find two Disney theme parks – Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea – as well as three Disney hotels, several Tokyo Disney Resort Official Hotels, the shopping and dining complex Ikspiari, and a convenient monorail line around the Resort. Enjoy the Parks and stay for the shopping, dining, and more at Tokyo Disney Resort.

The Resort has multiple official hotels, including Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, and the brand-new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. Neighbor hotels include Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel, Tokyo Bay Maihama Hotel Club Resort, and Hilton Tokyo Bay.

