“Completely Scrap It,” Universal Studios Ride Faces More Backlash

Universal Orlando Resort fans are calling for Universal Studios Florida to completely scrap one attraction as it continues to receive major hate.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are home to many world-class attractions that draw millions of Guests to the theme parks each year. Some of these rides include Revenge of the Mummy (which is now open), MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man.

And, of course, who could forget about the Wizarding World of Harry Potter where you can experience Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in Hogsmeade, as well as Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts over in Diagon Alley.

But, there’s one ride that seems to be universally hated by fans, young and old alike, with very few exceptions. We’re talking about Fast & Furious: SuperCharged.

When Fast & Furious: SuperCharged was first being developed, there was plenty of hype surrounding the attraction with the hope that– as it replaced the area where Disaster: A Major Motion Picture… Starring You! used to reside– it could become a staple attraction in the Universal Park.

Unfortunately, it was quite the opposite.

Many fans have harped on the “low quality” animations in the ride and the story, which has almost come off as “cheesy” to many.

In a recent Reddit thread discussing rides that needed to be refurbished, more ranters came to discuss their displeasure with the attraction.

“I wouldn’t say F&F needs to be “refurbished” as much as “completely scrapped and replaced with anything else,”‘ one fan said.

Several other fans said that they wished the ride had been “an indoor roller coaster.”

“Such a waste of an opportunity that it wasn’t an indoor coaster,” a fan said.

Another fan said they wish they could go back in time to have EARTHQUAKE– the ride that was in the building before Disaster– back.

“I would love to just have earthquake back. I loved the guest interaction in the preshow and real fire/water effects. Probably cheesy by today’s standards but…I’m holding out hope that behind those screens is still the original subway station.”

While many fans have shared hopes of what they’d like to have in the place of Fast & Furious: SuperCharged, it doesn’t seem that Universal Orlando, or Universal Studios Hollywood for that matter, has any immediate plans to scrap the ride or give it a refurbishment.

As of right now, the major focus in terms of construction is on the Epic Universe. The Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025, will be the largest Universal Park in the world. In addition, Universal is working on a rumored Minions-themed attraction, which will take over the space where Shrek 4-D used to reside.

What do you think of Fast & Furious: SuperCharged? Let us know in the comments!