“I want to see this line get all the way to Pirates,” comedian Justin James wrote in a recent social media post. “The canoe king is back, let’s ride.”

Captioned “make me regret this,” Justin’s TikTok video inviting fans to meet him at “the canoes” at 1:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time on August 15 has 46.4 thousand views and counting.

Justin has more than 15,000 followers and more than 2.2 million likes, so the video invite is destined to reach the masses.

“The canoes” Justin is referring to are the Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes located in Critter Country at Disneyland Park. The official ride description reads:

Named after the legendary 19th century icon, Davy Crockett’s Explorer Canoes lets you travel back to a time when water was the way to go. The 20-passenger vessels are real, free-floating canoes; there is no motor and no track. Modeled after the boats that early Native American and European explorers used, these 35-foot-long canoes are powered entirely by paddles. As you cruise full-circle around the island, charming surprises await you around every bend. Come grab a paddle and discover the wonders of the last great frontier!

Participants can enjoy the sights of five different waterfalls, and three different Disneyland Park lands, including Frontierland, New Orleans Square, and Critter Country.

According to Justin’s video, he plans to ride the attraction from 1:30 pm until closing, urging followers to meet him there.

Fans have already begun to RSVP via the comment section, with several replying to count them in. One user called the canoes Disneyland’s best kept attraction secret.

“I’m making the reservation now!” user chloë added.

For those who wish to join him, rememeber that Disneyland is still utilizing the theme park reservation system for all ticketholders. The following dislaimer can be found on their website:

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days or more in advance, subject to availability. Park reservations are limited and subject to availability, and availability can change until the park reservation is finalized.

In a second video inviting fans to join him, Justin admitted that he might be in a little over his head.

Still, he continues to promote the event as commenters request future dates and regular canoe rides with the comedian. Check back in with Inside The Magic after August 15 for an update on Justin’s fan meet up!

